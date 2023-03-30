NO. 23-4-00673-1-NOTICE TO CREDIORS

NO. 23-4-00673-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDIORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In the Matter of the Estate of JOSEPH LYLE SNOW, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed and have qualified as Co-Executors of the above entitled estate. Any person having a claim against said decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Executor(s) or the Co-Executors’ attorney at the address(es) stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Executors served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATED this 27th day of March, 2023

/s/Raymond Snow, Co-Executor of

the Estate of Joseph Lyle Snow, Deceased

Name: Raymond Snow

Address: P.O. Box 586

Chimacum, Washington 98325

/s/Darcy E. Beyer, Co-Executor of

the Estate of Joseph Lyle Snow, Deceased

Name: Darcy E. Beyer

Address: 16018 – 132nd Avenue Court East

Puyallyup, Washington 98374

Attorney for the Co-Executors of

the Estate:

/s/GREG S. WEBLEY

WSBA #12875

Attorney at Law

112 West Meeker PO Box 247

Puyallup, Washington 98371

(253) 841-2382

DATE OF FILING ORIGINAL OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS WITH CLERK OF COURT: March 27, 2023

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

March 30, 2023

Court of Probate Proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause Number: 23-4-00673-1

IDX-974116

March 30, April 6, 13, 2023