No. 23-4-00559-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In The Estate of:

DAWNA RAE ELLIOTT, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Erick Peterson as Administrator of Decedent’s Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (1) before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (2) in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070, by (a) filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (b) by serving on or mailing to the Administrator’s attorney a copy of the claim at the address indicated below. The claim must be presented by the later of thirty (30) days after this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c) is mailed/served or four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. SIGNED this 30th day of March 2023. /s/Dawn M. Keller

Attorney for Administrator Address for Claims:

INDIGO LAW, PLLC

Dawn M. Keller, Esq. 23219 151st Pl SE Monroe, WA 98272

IDX-974339

April 4, 11, 18, 2023