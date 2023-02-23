NO. 23-4-00426-7

NONPROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

ELLIS H. SPRICK,

Deceased.

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give nonprobate notice to creditors (“Notice”) of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the Decedent’s Estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this Notice with the court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a personal representative of the Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

February 23, 2023

Decedent’s Date of Birth:

September 15, 1923

Decedent’s Social Security Number: XXX-XX-8233

Notice Agent: Kathy Sprick

Attorney for the Notice Agent:

Heather L. Crawford

Address for Mailing or Service:

Comfort Davies Smith & Crawford P.S.

1901 65th Ave. W, Ste 200

Tacoma, WA 98466-6225

Court of Notice Agent’s Oath and

Pierce County Superior Court

Declaration and Cause No.

Cause No. 23-4-00426-7

DATED this 20th day of February,

2023.

/s/ Kathy Sprick, Notice Agent COMFORT DAVIES SMITH & CRAWFORD P.S.

/s/ Heather L. Crawford, WSBA #29962

Attorney for the Notice Agent

IDX-

February 23, March 2, 9, 2023