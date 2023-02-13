NO: 23-4-00283-3-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO: 23-4-00283-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

MARGARET A. HOYER, Deceased. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED this 9th day of February, 2023.

COMFORT DAVIES SMITH & CRAWFORD P.S.

By: /s/ Brian T. Comfort Brian T. Comfort, WSBA #12245

Of attorneys for personal representative

Date of First Publication: February 13, 2023

Personal Representative:

Peter L. Hoyer

Attorney for the Personal Represen tative: Brian T. Comfort

Address for Mailing or Service:

Comfort Davies Smith & Crawford P.S.

1901 65th Ave. W, Ste. 200

Fircrest, WA 98466-6225

IDX-971460

February 13, 21, 27, 2023