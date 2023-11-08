NO. 23-4-00154-19

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR KITTITAS COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of GERALD L. MONAHAN, Deceased.

The personal representatives named below have been appointed as personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representatives or the personal representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: thirty days after the personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing of Notice to Creditors with Clerk of Court: November 2, 2023

Date of First Publication: November 8, 2023

Jennifer Anne Ohanessian and Victor E. Monahan

Personal Representatives

c/o ELLIS LAW OFFICES

By: /s/DARREL R. ELLIS, WSBA #4693

Attorney for Personal Representatives

PO Box 499 – 1206 N Dolarway, Suite 215

Ellensburg WA 98926

Tel. No. (509)925-3191

IDX-987015

November 8, 15, 22, 2023