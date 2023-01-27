NO. 23-4-00151-9

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of,

PETER JOSEPH WOODS, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or to the attorney of the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to Creditors: January 24, 2023

Date of First Publication: January 27, 2023

DATED this 24 day of January, 2023.

/s/ Jeffrey F. Hale

Jeffrey F. Hale, WSBA #01800

Attorney for Estate

2115 N 30the Ste 101 Tacoma WA 98403 /s/ Michael J. Wood

Personal Representative

c/o 2115 N. 30th Ste 101

Tacoma WA 98403

IDX-970443

January 27, February 3, 10, 2023