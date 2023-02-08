NO. 23-4-00099-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of: ARIANA KA’IULANI AIKO MIYAMOTO, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims otherwise against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of first Notice: February 8, 2023

DATED this 31 day of January, 2023.

/s/Sheena K. Mae

CONNELLY LAW OFFICES, PLLC By /s/John R. Connelly, Jr. WSBA No. 12183

Meaghan M. Driscoll, WSBA No. 49863

Samuel J. Daheim, WSBA No. 52746

Attorneys for Personal Representative

2301 North 30th Street

Tacoma, WA 98403

Phone: (253) 593-5100

Attorneys for Petitioner

IDX-971259

February 8, 15, 22, 2023