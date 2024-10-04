NO. 23-4-00051-2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL

REPORT/ACCOUNTING AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

(RCW 11.76.040)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF

EDWARD COSTELLO,

DECEASED.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Successor Administrator of the Estate of Edward Costello, deceased, has filed in the office of the clerk a Final Report and Petition for Approval of the Same, for Payment of Successor Administrator’s Fees and for Distribution, and that the hearing on the petition will be held on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 129 of the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington 98402 or as otherwise posted, at which time and place any interested person may appear and object to the entry of an order approving said accounting, report, fees and disbursements.

Dated this 1st day of October, 2024. /s/ J. Alece Cox, WSBA #13460

Successor Administrator

COUNSELL, MURPHY & COX P.S.

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

8849 PACIFIC AVE TACOMA, WA 98444

(253) 535-2211

IDX-1003405

October 4, 2024