No. 23-3-01158-8

SUMMONS SERVED BY

PUBLICATION

(SMPB)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Marriage of:

Petitioner:

ELIZABETH R. BOCHIK

And Respondent: DAVID L. ALEXANDER

Summons Served by Publication

To: David Alexander

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is:

Petition for Divorce (Dissolution) You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this

Summons is published: June 14, 2023. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition):

FL Divorce 211, Response to Peti-

tion about a Marriage

You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms * Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address: Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County County-City Building 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Rm 110 Tacoma, WA 98402 5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve

your Response without one.

Lawyer fills out below:

/s/ Lindsay J. Noel, 6/6/2023

Lindsay J. Noel, WSBA #4300

Attorney for Petitioner

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at Lawyer’s address:

McKinley Irvin PLLC

1201 Pacific Ave Ste: 2000

Tacoma, Washington 98402

Email: lnoel@mckinleyirvin.com and dfreng@mckinleyirvin.com This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

IDX-978790

June 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19, 2023