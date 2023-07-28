NO. 23-2-08491-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

KEITH N. SORENSEN,

Plaintiff,

vs.

SERGIO JACOBO TOKUNAGA and “JANE DOE” TOKUNAGA, and the marital community composed thereof, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO DEFENDANTS SERGIO JACOBO TOKUNAGA and “JANE DOE” TOKUNAGA:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit: within sixty days after the 28th day of July, 2023, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff KEITH N. SORENSEN, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff at their address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of the action is a car wreck that occurred on July 15, 2022, on southbound Interstate 5 near Lakewood, WA.

Dated this 26th day of July, 2023.

/s/SHAWN B. BRIGGS of

BRIGGS & BRIGGS

10222 Gravelly Lk. Dr. SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

253-588-6696

email@briggsandbriggs.com

Attorneys for plaintiff

WSB# 16162

IDX-981392

July 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1, 2023