NO. 23-2-08050-1

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

BREAKWATER MARINA, INC.

Plaintiff,

v.

DEBRA LETTERIELLO

Defendant.

TO: DEFENDANT ABOVE NAMED

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled court by the plaintiff. In order to defend against the lawsuit, you must respond to the complaint by stating your defense in writing and serve a copy upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiff within 20 days after the service of this Summons, or within 60 days if this Summons was served outside of the State of Washington, excluding the day of service, or a default judgment may be entered against you without notice. A default judgment is one where the plaintiff is entitled to what they ask for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned attorney, you are entitled to notice before a default judgment may be entered. You may demand that the plaintiff file the lawsuit with the court. If you do so, the demand must be in writing and must be served upon the plaintiff. Within 14 days after the service of the demand, the plaintiff must file this lawsuit with the court, or the service on you of this Summons and Complaint will be void. If you wish to see the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time. This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

DATED this 11th day of July, 2023, at Tacoma, Washington.

JOHNSON, GRAFFE, KEAY, MONIZ

& WICK, LLP

/s Christopher Keay Christopher Keay, PS, WSBA #13143

Attorney for Plaintiff

2115 N. 30th St., Ste. 101

Tacoma, WA 98403

(253) 572-5323

ckeay@jgkmw.com

September 5, 12, 19, 26, October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2023