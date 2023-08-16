No. 23-2-07926-0

SUMMONS [60 DAY]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CATHERINE SCOVILLE, by and through SHANNA MEYER as Power of Attorney;

Plaintiffs,

vs.

JAMES SCOVILLE, an individual,

Defendant.

The State of Washington to the said defendant JAMES SCOVILLE, an individual:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 16th day of August, 2023, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, CATHERINE SCOVILLE, by and through SHANNA MEYER as Power of Attorney, and serve a copy of the your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff CATHERINE SCOVILLE, by and through SHANNA MEYER as Power of Attorney, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action is for ejectment from the real property commonly located at 21315 Jansky Co Road, Graham, WA 98338.

/s/ Trevor N. White

Trevor N. White

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys

DAVIES PEARSON, P.C.

P.O. BOX 1657

TACOMA 98401

PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

IDX-982468

August 16, 23, 30, September 6, 123, 20, 2023