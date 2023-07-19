NO. 23-2-07738-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

TOM QUIMBY,

Plaintiff, v. ROBERT NELSON, RILEY NELSON and RUSSELL NELSON, et al., Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Defendants, Robert Nelson, Riley Nelson, and Russell Nelson, and to all persons or parties claiming some right, title or interest in real property described below:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after July 19, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint for Ejectment and Damages of Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Kim A. Hann, of Kim A. Hann, P.S., Inc., at her office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, a default judgment will be rendered against you, without notice, according to the demand in the Complaint for Ejectment and Damages which has been filed with the clerk of said Court. The purpose of this action is to quiet title to real property located at 3602 E. M Street, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington 98404 with Tax Parcel Numbers of 5675000720 5675000710. Tax Parcel Number of 5675000720 is legally described as follows:

LOTS 3 AND 4 IN BLOCK 11 OF MCKINLEY PARK HEIGHTS,

PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED

IN BOOK 8 OF PLATS AT PAGE 6, IN TACOMA, PIERCE COUNTY,

WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel Number of 5675000710 is legally described as follows:

LOTS 1 AND 2 IN BLOCK 11 OF MCKINLEY PARK HEIGHTS,

PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED

IN BOOK 8 OF PLATS AT PAGE 6, IN TACOMA, PIERCE COUNTY,

WASHINGTON.

DATED: July 14, 2023 KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

By: /s/Kim A. Hann, WSBA #43640

Attorney for Plaintiff

6824 19th St W, PMB 123

University Place, WA 98466

253-238-6297 IDX-980720

July 19, 26, August 2, 9, 16, 23, 2023