NO. 23-2-07188-9

AMENDED SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

LARRY A. HUMPHREY, an individual,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Heirs and devisees of JOHN T. MCDONALD and WINIFRED MCDONALD, both deceased, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein.

Defendants.

TO: Heirs and devisees of John T. McDonald and Winifred McDonald, both deceased, and any and all other unknown persons or parties claiming any estate, right, title, lien or interest in the real estate described in the complaint, defendants.

The State of Washsington to the the Heirs and devisees of John T. McDonald and Winifred McDonald, both deceased, and also all other personal or parties unknown claiming any right, title estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein.

You are hereby summonsed to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 11th day of July, 2023 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Larry A. Humphrey, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Jennifer Sehlin of Helsell Fetterman LLP, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This matter is a quiet title action to quiet title described in the complaint herein in favor of plaintiff.

DATED this 6th day of July, 2023.

HELSELL FETTERMAN LLP

By: /s/ Jennifer Sehlin Jennifer C. Sehlin, WSBA No. 25111

Michael A. Spence, WSBA No. 15885

Attorneys for Plaintiff Larry A. Humphrey

1001 Fourth Avenue, Suite 4200

Seattle, WA 98154

(206) 292-1144

July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2023