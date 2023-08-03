No. 23-2-07051-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

RHODODENDRON PARK MAINTENANCE COMPANY, a Washington non-profit corporation, Plaintiff, v. MARTIN D. GENTRY and THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE/DOMESTIC PARTNER OF MARTIN D. GENTRY,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO DEFENDANTS’ MARTIN D. GENTRY AND THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE/DOMESTIC PARTNER OF MARTIN D. GENTRY: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within 60 days after August 3, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Rhododendron Park Maintenance Company, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for said Plaintiff, at the office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

A brief statement of the object of the action is as follows: Complaint for monies due and foreclosure of lien.

DATED: August 1, 2023. LAUREL LAW GROUP, PLLC

By /S/ Amy E. Meharry

AMY E. MEHARRY, WSBA #34016 Attorney for Plaintiff

1402 Lake Tapps Pkwy SE, Ste. 104 #505

Auburn, WA 98092

206-745-2044

IDX-981673

August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, September 7, 2023