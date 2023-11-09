No. 23-2-05915-3

Summons by Publication

930 Tacoma Ave South, Room 334 County-City Bldg, Tacoma Washington 98402 Phone: (253) 798-3654

LLOYD SHANER and JUDITH LEE SHANER, husband and wife, Plaintiff, vs. BRYAN SHANER, a single individual; PARDEEP S. SIDHU and IQBAL SAMRA, individuals; HOME POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION, a New Jersey Corporation organized and existing under the laws of New Jersey; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the below described real property adverse to that of Plaintiffs title to the property, Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said (BRYAN SHANER)

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 9th day of November, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the cross-claims of the Defendants Sidhu and Samra, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff JIMMY GARG PLLC at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This case is about Quite Title, Breach of Contract, Breach of Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing, Declaratory Relief, Promissory Estoppel, Unjust Enrichment, and Abuse of Process and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress.

Jimmy Garg, WSBA 49049, Jimmy Garg PLLC

Defendants Sidhu and Samra’s Attorneys.

300 Lenora Street #1063, Seattle, WA 98121, Phone 206-580-3790, Fax 206-736-3218, email jimmy@jimmygarg.com

County of Pierce, Washington

IDX-987059

November 9, 16, 22, 30, December 7, 14, 2023