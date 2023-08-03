No. 23-2-05276-1-SUMMONS by Publication

No. 23-2-05276-1

SUMMONS

(Service by Publication – 60 days)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

HAPO COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION, a Washington credit union, Plaintiff,

v.

ANGEL A. PENA and JOHN/JANE DOE PENA, and their marital community,

Defendant(s). The State of Washington to the said Defendants: ANGEL A. PENA and JOHN/JANE DOE PENA, and their marital community

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 3rd day of August 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff HAPO COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is to recover a 2019 Chevy Colorado; VIN: 1GCHSAEA2K1184892 and for the collection of money owed to the Plaintiff.

DATED August 1, 2023.

MEYLER LEGAL, PLLC

/s/Samuel M. Meyler Samuel M. Meyler, WSBA #39471

1700 Westlake Ave. N., Ste. 200

Seattle, WA 98109

Tel: 206-876-7770

Fax: 206-876-7771

Email: samuel@meylerlegal.com

IDX-981651

August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, September 7, 2023