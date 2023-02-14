No. 23-2-04319-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CARL L. CORBALEY AND LESLIE TRACY-CORBALEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

WILLIAM J. KENNEDY and SANDRA D. KENNEDY, husband and wife; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF WILLIAM J. KENNEDY AND SANDRA D. KENNEDY; and DOES 1-10,

Defendants.

TO: WILLIAM J. KENNEDY and SANDRA D. KENNEDY; or THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF WILLIAM J. KENNEDY AND SANDRA D. KENNEDY TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of February 2023, and defend the above-entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs, at the office below stated, and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Plaintiffs have filed his lawsuit to quiet title to real property commonly known as 12712 100th Street Court, Anderson Island, WA 98303, Pierce County Tax Parcel No. 501818-0-600 (hereafter, the “Property”), as more fully described in the Complaint. Upon review of the records and upon reasonable inquiry, it appears that William J. Kennedy and Sandra D. Kennedy are now deceased. As such, there may be unknown heirs or beneficiaries of the Defendants that have or may claim a lien or interest in the subject Property through an old real estate contract. The relief demanded in the Complaint consists, wholly, or partly, in excluding and quieting any interest of the Defendants in the subject Property, given Defendants’ or their agents’ failure to record the Statutory Warranty Fulfillment Deed in the name of the Plaintiffs, properly satisfying the real estate contract and conveying title of the Property to Plaintiffs.

DATED this 10th day of February, 2023.

LEDGER SQUARE LAW, P.S.

By: s/ Jason M. Whalen

Jason M. Whalen, WSBA #22195

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Ledger Square Law, P.S.

710 Market Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

253-327-1900

IDX-971533

February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14, 21, 2023