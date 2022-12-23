NO. 22-4-08576-0 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-08576-0 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In Re the Estate of BARBARA A. DAHLQUIST,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim, in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication:

December 23, 2022

Personal Representative:

Carmen J. Ingebrigtsen

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

CHRISTOPHER P. FROST

Address for Mailing or Service:

11120 NE 2nd Street, Suite 100

Bellevue, WA 98004

425-456-1831

Court of Probate Proceedings:

King County Superior Court

516 Third Avenue #E-609

Seattle, WA 98104

Cause Number: 22-4-08576-0 SEA

IDX-968813

December 23, 30, 2022, January 6, 2023