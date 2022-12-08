No. 22-4-08063-6 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-08063-6 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate

of RICHARD J. TRAULSEN, Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (b) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: December 8, 2022

ADMINISTRATOR: Carol M. Traulsen

ATTORNEY FOR ADMINISTRATOR:

John F. Sherwood, Jr. ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

Peterson Russell Kelly Livengood, PLLC

Attn: John F. Sherwood, Jr. 10900 NE Fourth Street, Suite 1850

Bellevue, WA 98004-8341

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER: King County Superior Court, No. 22-4-08063-6 SEA. Attorney for Administrator: PETERSON RUSSELL KELLY LIVENGOOD, PLLC By: /s/ John F. Sherwood, Jr.

John F. Sherwood, Jr., WSBA #27294

IDX-967929

December 8, 15, 22, 2022