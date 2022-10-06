No. 22-4-06748-6 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-06748-6 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

ALISA A. CHEANEY, Deceased.

The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 6, 2022. S.\LaShonte Cheaney

Co-Personal Representative

Print Name: LASHONTE CHEANEY Co-Personal Representative

Print Name: CRYSTAL KELLY S.\Crystal Kelly

Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives

Print Name and Bar #: ERIC LANDEEN, #53824

Address for Mailing or Service: Eric Landeen, Attorney

9395 NE Shore, PO Box 163, Indianola, WA 98342

Tel: 360-265-3554

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

King County Superior Court

No. 22-4-06748-6 KNT

IDX-964300

October 6, 13, 20, 2022