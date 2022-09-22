NO. 22-4-06282-4 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-06282-4 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF

ELEANOR H. ANDERSON, Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: September 22, 2022

Co-Personal Representatives:

Janet E. McCann

Brian L. Anderson

c/o Karr Tuttle Campbell

701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3300

Seattle, WA 98104

Attorney for the Co-Personal Representative:

John E. Poffenbarger

Karr Tuttle Campbell

Address for Mailing or Service:

701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3300

Seattle, WA 98104

Court of probate proceedings

King County Superior Court

and cause number: No. 22-4-06282-4 SEA

IDX-963268

September 22, 29, October 6, 2022