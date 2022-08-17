NO: 22-4-05585-2 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO: 22-4-05585-2 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In Re the Estate of

LORRAINE V. STIERS, Deceased.

The personal representatives named below have been appointed as personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c) or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing copy of notice to creditors August 16, 2022

Date of first publication

August 17, 2022

/s/Wendy Ayotte Personal Representative /s/Holly Schweitz

Personal Representative

Matthew J. Parker

AIKEN, ST. LOUIS & SILJEG, P.S.

Attorneys for

Personal Representative

801 Second Avenue, Suite 1200

Seattle, Washington 98104

(206) 624-2650

IDX-961129

August 17, 24, 31, 2022