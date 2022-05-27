No. 22-4-03680-7 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

THOMAS MARTIN WOLF, Decedent.

The Co-Administrators named below have been appointed as Co-Administrators of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Administrators or the Co-Administrators’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Administrators served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 27, 2022

CO-ADMINISTRATORS:

HEATHER R. GUTHRIE & THOMAS D. WOLF

ATTORNEY FOR CO-ADMINISTRATORS:

Paul A. Tonella, WSBA #19093

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

Keller Rohrback LLP

1201 Third Ave., Ste. 3200

Seattle WA 98101-3052

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER:

King County Superior Court

Cause No. 22-4-03680-7 SEA

IDX-955551

May 27, June 3, 10, 2022