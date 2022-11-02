No. 22-4-02345-0-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-02345-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Matter of the Estate of:

RITA SINKA,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Patricia and Gary Horst, have been appointed and are qualified as Co-Personal Representatives of the above-entitled Estate on October 31, 2022, that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Co-Personal Representatives, Patricia and Gary Horst, and Judson C. Gray, attorney of record, at the address stated below and file an executed copy thereof with the clerk of the above-named court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of said Notice to Creditors with the clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the same shall be barred except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40 et seq.

Date of First Publication: November 2, 2022.

Notices can be mailed to Judson C. Gray at 4142 6th Avenue,

Tacoma, WA 98406.

DATED this 31st day of October,

2022.

/s/Judson C. Gray

Judson C. Gray, WSBA #15195

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-966127

November 2, 9, 16, 2022