NO. 22-4-02316-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-02316-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON,

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

Marlene Jeanne Smith, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above entitled estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby requried to serve the same on said LAWRENCE SCOTT SMITH or CHELSEA SCOTT, attorney of record, at the address below state, and file an executed copy thereof with the CLERK OF SAID COURT, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of said notice to creditors with the Clerk of Court, whichever is later, except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11-40.

DATED this 27th day of December

2022.

Personal Representative of the Estate of MARLENE JEANNE

SMITH, Deceased

/s/LAWRENCE SCOTT SMITH

PO Box 1150

Graham, WA 98338

/s/CHELSEA SCOTT,

WSBA #51174

Attorney at Law

3708 14th Street Place SW

Puyallup, WA 98373

253-840-0288

DATE OF FILING ORIGINAL OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS WITH CLERK OF COURT: 12/27/2022.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

12/30/2022

IDX-969096

December 30, 2022, January 6, 13, 2023