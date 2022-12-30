NO. 22-4-02316-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-02316-6
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON,
COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of
Marlene Jeanne Smith, Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the above entitled estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby requried to serve the same on said LAWRENCE SCOTT SMITH or CHELSEA SCOTT, attorney of record, at the address below state, and file an executed copy thereof with the CLERK OF SAID COURT, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of said notice to creditors with the Clerk of Court, whichever is later, except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11-40.
DATED this 27th day of December
2022.
Personal Representative of the Estate of MARLENE JEANNE
SMITH, Deceased
/s/LAWRENCE SCOTT SMITH
PO Box 1150
Graham, WA 98338
/s/CHELSEA SCOTT,
WSBA #51174
Attorney at Law
3708 14th Street Place SW
Puyallup, WA 98373
253-840-0288
DATE OF FILING ORIGINAL OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS WITH CLERK OF COURT: 12/27/2022.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
12/30/2022
IDX-969096
December 30, 2022, January 6, 13, 2023