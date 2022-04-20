No.: 22-4-02304-7 SEA-Notice to Creditors

No.: 22-4-02304-7 SEA

Probate Notice to Creditors

(RCW 11.40.030) (NTCRD)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re Estate of:

MARIA SANTOS CASTRO, Deceased,

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: April 20, 2022

Personal Representative:

Keith Castro

Attorneys for Personal Representative: Elizabeth Wurdeman, WSBA No. 43315

Elise Buie Family Law Group, PLLC

Address for Mailing/Service:

720 3rd Ave., Suite 2015

Seattle, WA 98104

Tel: 206-926-9848 Court of probate proceedings and cause number: King County Superior Court Case No. 22-4-02304-7 SEA

IDX-952921

April 20, 27, May 4, 2022