NO. 24-4-02778-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

RUBY MARIE CLUNES f/k/a RUBY MARIE McFARLAND, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Executrix of the above-entitled estate. Any person having a claim against said decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Executrix or the Executrix’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED this 13th day of November, 2024.

Gaye Lavon Jacobs, Executrix of the Estate of Ruby Marie Clunes f/k/a Ruby Marie McFarland, Deceased Name:

/s/ GAYE LAVON JACOBS

Address: 2202 Sullivan Drive NW

Gig Harbor, Washington 98335

Attorney for the Executrix of the Estate: /s/ THOMAS E. JACOBS, WSBA #7433

Attorney at Law

114 East Meeker

Puyallup, Washington 98372

(253) 845-0577

DATE OF FILING ORIGINAL OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS

WITH CLERK OF COURT: DECEMBER 3, 2024.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: DECEMBER 10, 2024.

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CAUSE NUMBER: 24-4-02778-8 IDX-1006176

December 10, 17, 24, 2024