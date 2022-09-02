NO. 22-4-01824-3-NOTICE OF CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01824-3

PROBATE NOTICE OF CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

MELVIN C. J. HOPPMANN

Deceased

The Personal Representative named

below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: 8-31-22.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

9-2-22.

/s/

MARK K. HOPPMANN, Pers. Reprs.

Estate of Melvin C.J. Hoppmann

c/o 15306 Main Street E., Ste B

Sumner WA 98390

SNYDER LAW FIRM LLC

/S/

KLAUS O. SNYDER, WSB# 16195

Attorney for Estate

IDX-962237

September 2, 9, 16, 2022