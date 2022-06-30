NO. 22-4-01394-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01394-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re the Matter of the Estate of: JOSEPH MICHAEL CARMIGNANI,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the Claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the Creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s Probate and Non-Probate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO

CREDITORS with the Clerk of Court:

6-27-22

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 6-30-22

/s/ MICHELLE LYNN KENNEDY

Personal Representative of the Estate of

JAMES F. CHRISTNACHT, WSBA 14726

JAMES F. CHRISTNACHT, PLLC

2554 Locust Ave W., University Place, WA 98466

(253) 565-0270

June 30, July 7, 14, 2022