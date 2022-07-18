No. 22-4-01266-1

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington,

County of Pierce

In the Guardianship of:

Sunya A. Chavez-Sem

To: Alberto Javier Chavez-Sem

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is:

Minor Guardianship

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Objection to Minor

Guardianship must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: July 18, 2022. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out an Objection to Minor

Guardianship on this form:

[x] GDN M 301 Objection to Minor

Guardianship

You can get the Objection form and other forms you may need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Objection to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Objection with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

930 Tacoma Ave S., Rm 110

Tacoma, WA 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Objection without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

/s/ SOVANNY S. SEM

Date: 7-12-22

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at:

[x] the following address:

2323 – 7th St SE, Apt. I-204

Puyallup, WA 98374

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington

IDX-959039

July 18, 25, August 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022