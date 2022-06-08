No. 22-4-01203-2
Notice of Hearing about Emergency Minor Guardianship Petition
(NTHG)
Superior Court of Washington,
County of Pierce
In the Guardianship of:
Colton Scott Lautt
Respondent/s (minors/children):
Notice of Hearing about Emergency Minor Guardianship Petition
To: John Doe: Father of Colton Scott Lautt
1. Petition has scheduled a court hearing:
For: July 27th, 2022, at: 9:00 a.m.
At (court’s address): 930 Tacoma Ave S. Tacoma, WA 98402
In: 9am Guardianship Docket
Warning! If you do not go to the hearing, the court may sign orders without hearing your side.
This hearing is because the Petitioner Tammy Lautt is asking the court to appoint Tammy Lautt as emergency guardian of the children listed above.
2: How to Respond
Step 1: Fill out one of the forms below.
If you disagree, use:
Objection to Minor Guardianship (form GDN M 301).
If you agree, use:
Declaration of ___(name)___ (form FL All Family 135)
You can get the forms at:
* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms
* Washington LawHelp: www.washing tonlawhelp.org, or
* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).
Step 2: Serve (give) a copy of your form to the Petitioner at 960 Market St. Tacoma, WA 98402. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.
Step 3: File your original form with the court clerk at this address:
Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County
930 Tacoma Ave. S. Tacoma, WA 98402
Person asking for this hearing signs here
/s/ Robert Helland
June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2022