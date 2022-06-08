No. 22-4-01203-2

Notice of Hearing about Emergency Minor Guardianship Petition

(NTHG)

Superior Court of Washington,

County of Pierce

In the Guardianship of:

Colton Scott Lautt

Respondent/s (minors/children):

Notice of Hearing about Emergency Minor Guardianship Petition

To: John Doe: Father of Colton Scott Lautt

1. Petition has scheduled a court hearing:

For: July 27th, 2022, at: 9:00 a.m.

At (court’s address): 930 Tacoma Ave S. Tacoma, WA 98402

In: 9am Guardianship Docket

Warning! If you do not go to the hearing, the court may sign orders without hearing your side.

This hearing is because the Petitioner Tammy Lautt is asking the court to appoint Tammy Lautt as emergency guardian of the children listed above.

2: How to Respond

Step 1: Fill out one of the forms below.

If you disagree, use:

Objection to Minor Guardianship (form GDN M 301).

If you agree, use:

Declaration of ___(name)___ (form FL All Family 135)

You can get the forms at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* Washington LawHelp: www.washing tonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

Step 2: Serve (give) a copy of your form to the Petitioner at 960 Market St. Tacoma, WA 98402. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

Step 3: File your original form with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

930 Tacoma Ave. S. Tacoma, WA 98402

Person asking for this hearing signs here

/s/ Robert Helland

IDX-956321

June 8, 15, 22, 29, July 6, 13, 2022