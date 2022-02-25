NO. 22-4-01113-8 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-01113-8 SEA

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In Re The Estate of Debra Leahy

Deceased. The administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as administrator of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations or within four months of the date of this notice, whichever is sooner, serve their claims on the administrator or her attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court or if applicable, within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or four months after the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 and RCW 11.40.013, or the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent

Date of Filing a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court: February 23, 2022.

Date of First Publication: February 25, 2022.

David Leahy, Administrator Of the Estate of Debra Leahy

/s/ Caleb M. Stewart

Caleb M. Stewart, WSBA#51522

Oseran Hahn P.S.

11225 SE 6th St #100

Bellevue, WA 98004

Attorneys for Administrator

IDX-949362

February 25, March 4, 11, 2022