NO. 22-4-01103-6

NOTICE OF HEARING

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of LOVELLA CLAY BREWSTER and DAN JOHN BREWSTER, husband and wife, Deceased,

TO CLERK OF THE COURT; and

TO: Jean M. Matthews

2509 Cascade Place W.

University Place, WA 98466

To: All Other interested parties including the following whose addresses are unknown:

Timothy Brewster (address unknown)

Lajole Brewster (address unknown)

Dan John Brewster (address unknown)

James E. Brewster (address unknown)

Patricia Cortez (address unknown)

Jeanette Reese (address unknown)

Gloria Thompson (address unknown)

MATTER: Hearing on Appointment of Administrator for Estate, and for Authorization to Sell Real Property.

DATE OF HEARING: Monday, May 9, 2022

1. Please note that this case will be heard on the probate calendar for hearing on the date set out below.

2. A hearing has been set for the following date, time and place:

Date: Wednesday July 6, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Place: Pierce County Superior Court,

Room 100

930 Tacoma Avenue So.

Tacoma, WA 98402

Hearing held electronically by Zoom. See Pierce County Commissioner’s Court website

Dated: June 6, 2022.

LAW OFFICES OF

JAMES H. BUSH, PLLC

/s/James H. Bush, WSBA #8004

Attorney for Jean M. Matthews, Petitioner

3645 North Pearl Street

Tacoma, WA 98407

253-756-0459

IDX-956490

June 13, 2022