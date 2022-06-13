NO. 22-4-01103-6
NOTICE OF HEARING
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of LOVELLA CLAY BREWSTER and DAN JOHN BREWSTER, husband and wife, Deceased,
TO CLERK OF THE COURT; and
TO: Jean M. Matthews
2509 Cascade Place W.
University Place, WA 98466
To: All Other interested parties including the following whose addresses are unknown:
Timothy Brewster (address unknown)
Lajole Brewster (address unknown)
Dan John Brewster (address unknown)
James E. Brewster (address unknown)
Patricia Cortez (address unknown)
Jeanette Reese (address unknown)
Gloria Thompson (address unknown)
MATTER: Hearing on Appointment of Administrator for Estate, and for Authorization to Sell Real Property.
DATE OF HEARING: Monday, May 9, 2022
1. Please note that this case will be heard on the probate calendar for hearing on the date set out below.
2. A hearing has been set for the following date, time and place:
Date: Wednesday July 6, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Place: Pierce County Superior Court,
Room 100
930 Tacoma Avenue So.
Tacoma, WA 98402
Hearing held electronically by Zoom. See Pierce County Commissioner’s Court website
Dated: June 6, 2022.
LAW OFFICES OF
JAMES H. BUSH, PLLC
/s/James H. Bush, WSBA #8004
Attorney for Jean M. Matthews, Petitioner
3645 North Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
253-756-0459
June 13, 2022