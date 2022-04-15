NO. 22-4-00715-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

NICOLLE C. MATTINGLY, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative (PR) of this estate. All persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the PR or the attorney of record at the address stated below, and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or RCW 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: 4/11/22.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 4/15/22.

Personal Representative:

David G. Mattingly

Address:

7155 Teal Loop

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Attorney for Estate: Jacob L. Potak

Address:

5801 Soundview Drive, Suite 258

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Telephone: (253)858-1160

Presented By: /s/DAVID G. MATTINGLY, Personal Representative

Presented By:

LAW OFFICE OF JACOB L. POTAK, P.S.

/s/JACOB L. POTAK, WSBA#24691

Attorney for Personal Representative IDX-952392

April 15, 22, 29, 2022