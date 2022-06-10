No. 22-4-00468-4

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION ON SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of:

WILDA LOU WALLS, Individual

COMES NOW the Conservator and hereby publishes the following Notice of Guardianship Sale: In compliance with R.C.W. 11.130.435, RCW 11.56, and the Order Directing Sale entered in this Court on 06/07/2022, the Conservator is causing due and proper notice to be given of such sale by publication as required by law for a sale by negotiation of real property. Such notice includes the legal description of said property, the selling price, and the date on which said sale would be presented to the Court for confirmation. Said selling price is $500,000.00 or 90% of the appraised value. WHEREFORE, the sale of real property set forth below will be confirmed on

06/28/2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Room 100, Tacoma, Washington, directing the Conservator to execute to the purchasers, Ashwini V. Maharaj, and Avinesh Pillay, husband and wife, a proper deed together with other documents necessary to complete the sale of said real property, which is described below: Commonly known as: 14510 – 6th Avenue E., Tacoma, WA 98445

Full legal: PARCEL A:

LOT 29 OF TAMERLANE DIVISION I, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED OCTOBER 8, 1992 UNDER AUDITOR’S NO. 9210080268, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS DELINEATED ON SAID PLAT.

Parcel No.: 5000720290

Tax Assessed Value: $490,800.00

Appraised Value: $520,000.00

Sale Value: $500,000.00

% of Appraised Value: 96.15%

Wherefore, unless there are any additional offers of sale the above-described sale of real property will be confirmed on 06/28/2022 at the above time and location.

I certify (or declare) under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that to the best of my knowledge the statements above are true and correct.

SIGNED AT Tacoma, Washington this 9th day of June, 2022.

/s/Minta A. Andreve,

WSBA No. 53966

Attorney for the Conservator

REHMKE ANDREVE P.S.

1021 REGENTS BLVD.

FIRCREST, WA 98466

253-460-3190

IDX-956603

June 10, 2022