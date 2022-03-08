No. 22-4-00230-34-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-00230-34

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF THURSTON

In the Matter of the Estate of

ALICIA C. LUMABAN, Deceased.

The above Court has appointed Robert C. Lumaban as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after service or mailing of this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

_March 8, 2022.

DATED this 2nd day of March, 2022.

/s/Robert C. Lumaban Robert C. Lumaban

GOLDSTEIN LAW OFFICE, PLLC

By: /s/Garrett A. Ratfield Garrett A. Ratfield, WSBA No. 54347

Attorney for Personal Representative

1800 Cooper Point Road SW, No. 8

Olympia, Washington 98502

IDX-949931

March 8, 15, 22, 2022