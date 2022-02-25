NO. 22-4-00218-18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KITSAP

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

WILLOW MARA MEYER, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as administrator or is the attorney of record of the above entitled estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same, duly executed, on said administrator or the attorneys of record, at the address below stated, and file an executed copy of same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the filing of a copy of this notice to creditors with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

FEBRUARY 25, 2022

/s/ David Carl Hill

DAVID CARL HILL, WSBA #9560

Attorney for Estate

1521 SE Piperberry Way, Suite 137

Port Orchard, WA 98366

Administrator for Estate:

TARA MEYER

4110 N 32nd Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

IDX-949228

February 25, March 4, 11, 2022