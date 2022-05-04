No. 22-3-00807-4

Summons Served by Publication (SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re:

Petitioner:

BRENDA LEE GREEN

And Respondent:

MANJIT SINGH

Summons Served by Publication

To: Manjit Singh

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Petition for Dissolution

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: May 4, 2022. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

• No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a Response on this form: [X] FL Divorce 211, Response to Petition about a Marriage You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Rm 110 Tacoma, WA, 98402 5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Signature: s/ Mark Elliott

Mark Elliott 54007 Date: 4/28/2022 I agree to accept legal papers for this case at (check one):

[X] Lawyer’s address: 14040 NE 8th Ave, Suite 202 Bellevue WA 98007 Email: mark@aberdeenlawfirm.com

(If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify all parties and the court in writing. You may use the Notice of Address Change form (FL All Family 120). You must also update your Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.)

Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Superior Court Civil Rule 5 and local court rules.

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

IDX-953676

May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8, 2022