No. 22-3-00350-1

Summons Served by Publication

Superior Court Of Washington, County of Pierce

In Re: Tomas Enrique Alicea Centeno

and Respondent

Ainoama Laeli Tuala

To: Ainoama Laeli Tuala

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of Petition is: Response to Petition to change setup Parent Plan, Residential Schedule or Custody Order

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your response must be filled and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published: February 17, 2023. If you don’t not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

Fill Out a Response on this form check FL Modify 602, Response to Petition to Change Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule or Custody Order

You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at The washington State Courts’ website www.courts.wa.gov/forms, Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org or The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library.

Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below and to any other parties. You may certified mail with a return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

File your original Response with the court clerk at this address: Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County 930 Tacoma Ave S Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-971761

February 17, 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 2023