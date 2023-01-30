No. 22-2-10407-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CHAD and OLIVIA ALDRIDGE, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs,

v.

BRENNAN’S CONSTRUCTION & HOME REMODELING, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company; UNITED STATES FIRE INSURANCE CO., ACCOUNT NO. 615114936, a foreign corporation; DENNIS BRENNAN, JR. and JANE DOE BRENNAN , husband and wife and the marital community comprised thereof

Defendants

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

TO: BRENNAN’S CONSTRUCTION & HOME REMODELING, LLC, a Washington limited liability company

AND TO: DENNIS BRENNAN, JR. and JANE DOE BRENNAN, husband and wife, Defendants.

YOU are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 30th day of January, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, Chad and Olive Aldridge, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiffs, Chad and Olivia Aldridge, at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Plaintiffs’ complaint is for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, violation of the Consumer Protection Act, RCW 19.86, to pierce the corporate veil, and a claim on the contractor’s bond.

DATED this 26th day of January, 2023.

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

By /s/ Russell A. Knight

Russell A. Knight, WSBA #40614

Gabriel Hinman, WSBA #54950

Attorneys for Plaintiff

1501 Dock Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-970681

January 30, February 6, 13, 21, 27, March 6, 2023