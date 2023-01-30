No. 22-2-10407-0
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
CHAD and OLIVIA ALDRIDGE, husband and wife,
Plaintiffs,
v.
BRENNAN’S CONSTRUCTION & HOME REMODELING, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company; UNITED STATES FIRE INSURANCE CO., ACCOUNT NO. 615114936, a foreign corporation; DENNIS BRENNAN, JR. and JANE DOE BRENNAN , husband and wife and the marital community comprised thereof
Defendants
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
TO: BRENNAN’S CONSTRUCTION & HOME REMODELING, LLC, a Washington limited liability company
AND TO: DENNIS BRENNAN, JR. and JANE DOE BRENNAN, husband and wife, Defendants.
YOU are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 30th day of January, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, Chad and Olive Aldridge, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiffs, Chad and Olivia Aldridge, at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Plaintiffs’ complaint is for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, violation of the Consumer Protection Act, RCW 19.86, to pierce the corporate veil, and a claim on the contractor’s bond.
DATED this 26th day of January, 2023.
SMITH ALLING, P.S.
By /s/ Russell A. Knight
Russell A. Knight, WSBA #40614
Gabriel Hinman, WSBA #54950
Attorneys for Plaintiff
1501 Dock Street
Tacoma, WA 98402
IDX-970681
January 30, February 6, 13, 21, 27, March 6, 2023