No. 22-2-09531-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

SAMUEL H. HYATT and MARY J. HYATT, husband and wife Plaintiffs, vs. THE ESTATE of PETER JOHN MONTSON, its successor, the MONTSON FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST, dated November 14, 1990, and WILLIAM F. and MARLENE C. CULP, husband and wife and their successors and assigns, and all other persons and entities claiming an interest in the 1967 FLEETWOOD 52/10 mobile home located at 19413 Patterson Rd E, Orting, WA 98360, VIN S6740 The State of Washington to THE ESTATE of PETER JOHN MONTSON, its successor, the MONTSON FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST, dated November 14, 1990, and WILLIAM F. and MARLENE C. CULP, husband and wife, and their successors and assigns and all other persons, entities, and corporations claiming and interest in the 1967 FLEETWOOD 52/10 mobile home with the VIN#S6740, located at 19413 Patterson Rd E, Orting, WA 98360: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 18th day of October, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, Samuel H. Hyatt and Mary J. Hyatt, husband and wife, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiffs, Clinton H. Wilcox, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action is commenced to quiet title in said mobile home to Samuel H. Hyatt and Mary J. Hyatt, husband and wife, as their sole property, so that they may cause the Department of Licensing to issue a Certificate of Title for said home to him in their names alone.

Dated this 14th day of October, 2022.

/s/ Clinton H. Wilcox,

WSBA#32440, Attorney for Plaintiff

220 1st St. NE

Auburn, WA 98002

IDX-965104

October 18, 25, November 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022