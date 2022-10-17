By Morf Morford, Tacoma Daily Index

In any transaction, from a morning coffee to an international treaty, the same set of basic questions underlie the entire conversation; who pays? and what do they expect to get for their money?

They might be simple questions, but the answers, or at least the trail of repercussions, mixed motives and deliberate deception can obscure what is really happening.

We might complain about the price of gas, and we in Washington state do in fact pay one of the highest tax rates on fuel, but the opposite is also true; oil is one of the most subsidized industries.

Our gas prices might seem high – but not compared to most other countries – as in most of Europe and Japan. Even Canada.

But the fact that fuel costs more in other places does not seem to deter would-be politicians from running attack ads blaming the current president (and administration) for higher costs – and often winning.

A central formula for solving crime, investigating political shenanigans or questionable business practices is the simple principle “follow the money”.

Where does the money come from? What do they get for their money? Who gets it?

If you like laws and sausages, you should never watch either one being made. – Attributed to Otto von Bismarck

I’ve never seriously considered running for office. It always struck me as a strange mix of one’s private life becoming public and one’s public life relentlessly under scrutiny – as perhaps, as a public servant, it should be.

Politicians often have ‘day jobs”, but even then, much of their time is dedicated to fund raising – often from people or organizations with their own agendas – explicit or subtle.

If you are inclined to wonder where politicians local or national get their funding, I have a website for you. Money Hunt tracks financial disclosures from politicians (and candidates) of all levels.

Much to my surprise, the money involved seems both more and less than I would have imagined.

Here are some recent numbers from some local candidates;

Linda Farmer (candidate for Auditor, Pierce County) a total of $3,700.27 from 10 contributors:

$450.00 from 3 contributors

$1,100.00 from 2 contributors

$650.27 from 3 contributors

$500.00 from 1 contributor

$1,000.00 from 1 contributor

Marty Campbell (Pierce County Council Member, Pierce County) – $435.00 from 6 contributors:

$400.00 from 5 contributors

$35.00 from 1 contributor

Statewide

Hilary Franz (Public Lands Commissioner) – $9,766.69 from 110 contributors:

$125.00 from 1 contributor

$500.00 from 1 contributor

$1,000.00 from 1 contributor

$7,592.50 from 87 contributors

$549.19 from 20 contributors

For more detail you can go to the Financial Affairs Disclosure – Washington State Public Disclosure Commission website.

Here, for example is the full financial disclosure of Chris Vance who is running for state senate in the 31st LD (includes parts of southeastern King County, and eastern Pierce County including the cities of Enumclaw, Buckley, Bonney Lake, Auburn, Sumner, Edgewood, South Prairie, Wilkeson and Carbonado).

And here are the numbers from Emily Randall (state senate in the 26th LD (includes southeastern Kitsap Peninsula from Bremerton and Port Orchard in the north to Gig Harbor in the south).

You’ve certainly seen Tiffany Smiley’s ads on television. She seems to make most of her income giving speeches. Here are the details. Among other details, you will see that Tiffany Smiley is based in Pasco.

And, oddly enough, Bernie Sanders is still collecting (and spending) money. You can see the details here.

Politicians make, collect and spend money in ways few of us ever would.

How politicians get their funding has been controversial from the beginning; John Adams and Thomas Jefferson debated over whether holders of office should be paid at all.

Should politicians have “day jobs” and careers or should they dedicate themselves purely to a career in office? How, whether and maybe even when our politicians should be paid is still up for discussion.

Politicians, like corporate figures (like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos) are either idolized or demonized (or both).

In a sense, our destinies depend on their whims, even as their careers and reputations depend upon us – their supporters and voters.

It’s a strange system, but for the most part, I wouldn’t have it any other way.