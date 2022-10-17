No. 22-2-09397-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

TERRY J. HYNEK and LAURIE A. HYNEK, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs,

v.

LIBERTY BAIL BONDS, INC., a dissolved Washington corporation; and any and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Liberty Bail Bonds, Inc., a dissolved Washington corporation; and any and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein:

You, and each of you, are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 17th day of October 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiff, at their office below stated; and, in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demands of the complaint in this action which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of this action is to quiet title in plaintiffs to real estate in Pierce County, Washington, described as:

That portion of Short Plat No. 75-321, recorded in Volume 4 of Short Plats at Page 83, records of Pierce County, Washington being within the South Half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 9, Township 20 North, Range 4 East of the Willamette Meridian, described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Short Plat; thence along the boundary lines of said Short Plat South 00°26’56” West 120.00 feet to the true point of beginning; thence continuing South 00°28’56” West 181.45 feet; thence North 89°43’28” West 82.00 feet; thence North 00°26’56” East 135.00 feet; thence North 89°43’28” West 125.00 feet; thence South 00°26’56” West 135.00 feet to an angle point and the North margin of 20th Street East, also known as 53rd Ave. NW; thence North 88°43’28” West 80.00 feet, along said North margin; thence North 22°31’11” West 32.54 feet; thence North 85°28’36” West 133.16 feet; thence North 05°00’39” East 129.98 feet; thence North 83°37’10” West 86.49 feet; thence North 00°22’14” East 123.74 feet to the North line of said Short Plat, to a point which bears South 89°37’46” East 125.00 feet from the Northwest corner of said Short Plat; thence South 89°37’46” East 186.73 feet, along said North line; thence South 090°34’10” West 120.00 feet; thence South 89°37’23” East 321.89 feet, along the South line of Lot 1 of said Short Plat to the Southeast corner of said Lot 1 of and the true point of beginning, in Edgewood, in Pierce County, Washington.

(Also known as a portion of revised Parcel “A” of Boundary Line Revision recorded April 17, 1997, under Auditor’s No. 9406030548)

(Also known as Lot 1 of City of Edgewood Short Plat recorded under Recording No. 200309045004)

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington;

which is commonly known as 1908 92nd Avenue East, Edgewood, Washington 98371, against the claim of the defendants and any one of them.

Dated this 11th day of October, 2022.

BLADO KIGER BOLAN, P.S.

/s/Douglas N. Kiger, WSBA #26211

Attorney for Terry J. Hynek & Laurie A. Hynek

4717 South 19th Street, Suite 109

Tacoma, WA 98405

IDX-964776

October 17, 24, 31, November 7, 14, 21, 2022