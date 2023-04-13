No. 22-2-09161-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

ANDRZEJ GRZESZCZUK and LUCJA GRZESZCZUK, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners; JOHN DOE and JANE DOE, unknown occupants of the subject real property; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DEFENDANTS ANDRZEJ GRZESZCZUK and LUCJA GRZESZCZUK, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 13th day of April, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Riviera Community Club Inc., a Washington nonprofit corporation, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Riviera Community Club Inc., at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of this action is to foreclose a lien for delinquent assessments which have accrued against Lot 37, of Lake Josephine Riviera No. 3, pursuant to the Declaration of Covenants for Riviera Community Club Inc. The real property address for Lot 37, of Lake Josephine Riviera No. 3 is 10518 Magnolia Drive, Anderson Island, Pierce County, Washington 98303 (hereinafter, “Lot”). Defendants Andrzej Grzeszczuk and Lucja Grzeszczuk, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners, are the owners of the Lot. Plaintiff seeks judgment against Defendants, each and all of them, as stated in its Complaint.

DATED this 11th day of April, 2023

STRICHARTZ ASPAAS PLLC

Jennifer L. Aspaas, WSBA No. 26303

/s/Rohana Fines, WSBA No. 26462

Attorneys for Plaintiff Riviera Community Club Inc., a Washington nonprofit corporation

200 First Avenue West, Suite 260

Seattle, WA 98119-4219

206.388.0600

IDX-974995

April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 2023