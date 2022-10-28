NO. 22-2-09086-9

NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE: TWENTY PLUS, LLC TO CREDITORS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a receiver was appointed over the assets of Twenty Plus, LLC, whose last known address is 1631 Portland Avenue, Tacoma, Washington 98421 on September 29, 2022. YOU ARE HEREBY FURTHER NOTIFIED that in order to receive any dividend in this proceeding you must file proof of claim with the court within 30 days after the date of this notice. If you are a state agency, you must file proof of claim with the receiver within 180 days after the date of this notice. A copy of your claim must also be either mailed to or served upon the receiver. Receiver: Stuart Heath

Elliott Bay Asset Solutions, LLC

2330 – 130th Avenue Northeast,

Suite 102

Bellevue, Washington 98005

IDX-965821

October 28, November 4, 10, 2022