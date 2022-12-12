No. 22-2-08544-0

SUMMONS [60 DAY]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

BLUETAC PUBLIC SAFETY, LLC, doing business as WASHINGTON PROTECTION SERVICES, a Washington limited liability company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GREEN SOLUTION PLACE PRELUDIO MANAGEMENT, LLC, a Washington limited liability company, dba LUCID AUBURN; TIMBERLINE DEVELOPMENT, INC., a Washington corporation, dba LUCID PUYALLUP;

LUCID MANAGEMENT, LLC, a Washington limited liability company;

QUEEN AVAAVA, an individual,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the

said defendant QUEEN AVAAVA, an individual:

You are hereby summoned to ap-

pear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 12th day of December, 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, BLUETAC PUBLIC SAFETY, LLC, doing business as WASHINGTON PROTECTION SERVICES, a Washington limited liability company, and serve a copy of the your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff BLUETAC PUBLIC SAFETY, LLC, doing business as WASHINGTON PROTECTION SERVICES, a Washington limited liability company, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action is for breach of a contract for private security services which you signed on behalf of “Lucid Puyallup” and “Lucid Auburn,” a business entity or business entities doing business in Washington state.

/s/Trevor N. White, Plaintiff’s Attorneys

DAVIES PEARSON, P.C.

PO BOX 16575

TACOMA, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON 98402

December 12, 19, 27, 2022, January 3, 19, 17, 2023