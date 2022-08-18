No. 22-2-08177-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

TELFORD WILLIAM BURTTS and HUI CHA BURTTS, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

LAURENCE D. GAUTHIER and MELBA B. GAUTHIER, husband and wife,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants LAURENCE D. GAUTHIER and MELBA B. GAUTHIER, husband and wife:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 18th day of August 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs Telford William Burtts and Hui Cha Burtts, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether a 1978 Real Estate Contract has been fulfilled and whether Plaintiffs are entitled to a judgment quieting title in the subject property. Dated this 15th day of August 2022.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/ Matthew Link Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3856

IDX-961106

August 18, 25, September 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022