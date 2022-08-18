NO. 22-2-08006-5
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
MICHAEL STOCKE,
Plaintiff,
vs.
MYONG HUDSON and “SPOUSE DOE” HUDSON, and the marital community composed thereof, Defendants.
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID MYONG & “SPOUSE DOE” HUDSON:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit: within sixty days after the 18th day of August, 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff MICHAEL STOCKE, and serve a copy of you answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff at their address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.
The object of the action is a car
wreck that occurred on May 4, 2020, on westbound Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, WA.
Dated this 16th day of August,
2022. /s/SHAWN B. BRIGGS of
BRIGGS & BRIGGS
10222 Gravelly Lk. Dr. SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
253-588-6696
email@briggsandbriggs.com
Attorneys for plaintiff
WSB# 16162
August 18, 25, September 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022