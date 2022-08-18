NO. 22-2-08006-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

MICHAEL STOCKE,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MYONG HUDSON and “SPOUSE DOE” HUDSON, and the marital community composed thereof, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID MYONG & “SPOUSE DOE” HUDSON:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit: within sixty days after the 18th day of August, 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff MICHAEL STOCKE, and serve a copy of you answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff at their address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of the action is a car

wreck that occurred on May 4, 2020, on westbound Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, WA.

Dated this 16th day of August,

2022. /s/SHAWN B. BRIGGS of

BRIGGS & BRIGGS

10222 Gravelly Lk. Dr. SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

253-588-6696

email@briggsandbriggs.com

Attorneys for plaintiff

WSB# 16162

IDX-961136

August 18, 25, September 1, 8, 15, 22, 2022