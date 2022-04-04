NO. 22-2-05127-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

JOHN A. GRIFFIN and DOROTHY HANSEN dba WASHINGTON PROBATE SERVICES INC., as Co-Administrators of the ESTATE OF BONNIE JEAN GRIFFIN

Plaintiffs, v. CHERYL L. HENDRICKS and DOUG HENDRICKS, et al., Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Defendants, Cheryl L. Hendricks and Doug Hendricks, and to all persons or parties claiming some right, title or interest in real property described below:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 4th day of April, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint for Ejectment and Damages of Plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiffs, Kim A. Hann, of Kim A. Hann, P.S., Inc., at her office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, a default judgment will be rendered against you, without notice, according to the demand in the Complaint for Ejectment and Damages which has been filed with the clerk of said Court. The purpose of this action is to quiet title to real property located at 34310 63rd Ave. E., Eatonville, Pierce County, Washington 98328 with a Tax Parcel Number of 0417194008. DATED: April 1, 2022

KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

By: Kim A. Hann, WSBA #43640

Attorney for Plaintiffs

6824 19th St W, PMB 123

University Place, WA 98466

253-238-6297 IDX-951826

April 4, 11, 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2022